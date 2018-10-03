Trouble brewing in the Caribbean?

South Florida look for a drier day in comparison to Tuesday. It also feeling nice since the humidity is lower. However, that will all change late week. Our well established breeze out of the East will build moisture back into the region from the Bahamas increasing our rain chances. Most of the computer models are showing showers and storms possible through Friday. Over the weekend, showers on the breeze will be likely with rough seas for swimmers and boaters.

Unfortunately models don’t have a good handle on the long-range forecast due to the broad area of low pressure we are watching in the Caribbean. It is highly disorganized and it makes it difficult to know exactly where it will end up. What we do know, is that deeper tropical moisture could move our way early next week.

A passing shower on the breeze possible today. However, storm return into the forecast for Thursday. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/V8pyeCQ3NA — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 3, 2018

Tropical Update:

Leslie strengthened into a hurricane Wednesday morning. On the forecast track, a Northward turn should begin Wednesday night with an increase in forward speed to continue through Friday. Eventually it will turn East this weekend. Leslie should remain a hurricane for another day or so, but slow weakening is expected to start on Friday. It remains no threat to land.

Broad area of low pressure is being monitored closely over the Southwestern Caribbean Sea. It is expected to drift slowly North and gradual development will be possible once it is over the Northwestern Caribbean Sea late week or this weekend. Right now, there is lots of shear to ahead and it is helping to keep this area in check from getting better organized. Regardless of development, scattered shower and thunderstorm activity will spread into portions of Central America, Jamaica, Eastern Cuba, Hispaniola and even into Puerto Rico. The rains will be a concern and it could lead to flash flooding and mudslides. Right now, rough seas being reported in the Caribbean.

The National Hurricane Center is giving a low chance to form through the next 5 days.

Broad area of low pressure in SW Caribbean is expected to drift slowly North. Gradual development possible and it has a low chance to form through the next 5 days once it reaches the NW Caribbean. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/IwSfBBo9gH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 3, 2018

