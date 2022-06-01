Today in the Tropics
Today marks the start of hurricane season and your Storm Station is watching 2 areas.
Area #1 Disturbance has developed near the Yucatan Peninsula from the remnants of what once was Hurricane Agatha. NHC bumped chance to a 70 % (high chance) to form into a tropical depression while it moves Northeast. Recon mission set to investigate this area on Thursday.
The rains will spread into Western Cuba, South Florida and the Florida Keys by Friday and Saturday. About 3-7 inches of rain possible.
Area #2 A disturbance has flared up to the Northeast of the Central Bahamas. It is producing disorganized shower activity and NHC is giving it a low chance to form as it moves away from the U.S.
Local Weather
Today and Thursday- More scattered non-tropical showers and storms possible.
Friday- Rain from disturbance/depression/storm begin to move into Florida.
Saturday- Tropical rains around, so the weekend is starting very soggy.
Main threat will be for flooding.
Stay tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7