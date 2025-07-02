NEW YORK (AP) — A judge declined Wednesday to grant bail to Sean “Diddy” Combs, potentially allowing the hip hop mogul to be freed to await sentencing in his sex crimes case.

The bond decision came after a jury convicted Combs of federal prostitution-related offenses but acquitted him of sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

Combs, 55, has been behind bars since his arrest in September.

The Grammy-winning impresario stands convicted of two counts of a crime — transportation to engage in prostitution — that carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. But jurors cleared him of charges that could have put him behind bars for life.

His lawyers argued that the acquittal on those counts changed the legal landscape enough that he should be freed on $1 million bond. Prosecutors said he remained a flight risk.

