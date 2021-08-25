Clouds and rain showers will gradually increase as Saharan Dust departs and an upper-level low/disturbance swings through from the Bahamas. This will allow for tropical moisture to linger and leave us with a decent rain chance, which is pretty typical for this time of year. Therefore, have the rain gear with you each day into the weekend. Most of the activity will happen during the day as the air heats up.

Today in the Tropics: Watching 3 Areas

A tropical wave located in the Caribbean Sea is going to encounter favorable conditions for growth. In fact, computer models are showing a depression forming either in the Northwest Caribbean or Gulf of Mexico by the weekend. The Gulf Coast states should be on high alert. Too soon to tell where it will end up until it gets better organized. NHC giving it a high chance to develop over the next 5 days.

WEDNESDAY 8 A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave over the Caribbean is forecast to become a low, likely forming into a tropical depression by this weekend somewhere in the red-shaded area. It's expected to move W/NW. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YL5hWku4kH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 25, 2021

Broad low pressure in the middle of the North-Central Atlantic has a high chance to form over the next few days. It should remain over the open waters.

WEDNESDAY 8 A.M TROPICAL UPDATE: An area of low pressure in the Atlantic is likely to form into a tropical depression by the weekend in the red-shaded area. It now has an 80% chance of development. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/iF3KXl3cQb — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 25, 2021

A tropical wave over the Eastern Atlantic has a low chance to form over the next 5 days before conditions become less favorable.

WEDNESDAY 8 A.M. TROPICAL UPDATE: A tropical wave in the Atlantic near Africa has a window for some growth over the next few days before upper-level winds become unfavorable for development this weekend. Development chances remain unchanged. #7weather #tropicalwx pic.twitter.com/kL6T9sI1An — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 25, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7