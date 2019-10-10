Transition Day

South Florida there is enough moisture in the air to provide for some showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. By Friday, front will make it into the Florida Straits and the winds build out of the Northeast to drive in passing showers. Eventually dry air settles into the region and make for a nice weekend. In fact, models are showing that rain chances will go down to a 20%, temperatures will be near-normal and the humidity will go down. Overall, it will be enjoyable!

Drier and less humid air set to arrive for the all important weekend! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/9kbFcP2Vsi — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 10, 2019

Near average temperatures expected over the next 7 days. Lows in the mid to upper 70's and highs in the upper 80's. However, as the humidity drops this weekend, look forward to temperatures feeling enjoyable! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XaOsgvY4Rs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 10, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7