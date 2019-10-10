Transition Day

South Florida there is enough moisture in the air to provide for some showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. By Friday, front will make it into the Florida Straits and the winds build out of the Northeast to drive in passing showers. Eventually dry air settles into the region and make for a nice weekend. In fact, models are showing that rain chances will go down to a 20%, temperatures will be near-normal and the humidity will go down. Overall, it will be enjoyable!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7