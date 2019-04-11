The Heat Will Be On Hold

The forecast is calling for temperatures to heat up in the days ahead. Today look for lots of sunshine and mostly dry conditions with the breeze out of the South-Southeast. That wind flow will help draw up the humidity and increase temperatures to finish off the work-week. In fact, model guidance is suggesting that high temperatures will be above average this weekend in the upper 80’s and reaching 90 degrees in some locations on Monday. This will be ahead of another front that will introduce a chance of showers through Wednesday. For now, count on low rain chances and having extra bottles of water to stay hydrated. Just a little practice before Summer gets here around the corner.

Mostly dry conditions in the forecast through Sunday. Maybe a passing shower on the breeze at best. Next week slightly better chance ahead of another front. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/P1VhioBScd — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 11, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7