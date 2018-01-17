Taste of winter

South Florida is getting a brush with winter weather. Temperatures have been dropping behind a strong cold front and falling to some of the coldest levels we’ve felt this season! Wake up readings will be in the rare 40’s across all of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Meanwhile, the Florida Keys will encounter lows in the 50’s. These temperatures are not in record territory (it would have to get about 10 degrees colder for that to happen). The cold conditions are coming with a brisk northerly wind. As of this writing, western areas of Broward have a Wind Chill Advisory that’s in effect until 10 in the morning, Thursday. The so-called feels like temperatures will be in the 30’s (when that wind is factored in). All of this won’t last long. By Friday, winds will swing back off the ocean and milder times will follow. You’ll likely be able to ditch the jackets and sweaters into the upcoming weekend.