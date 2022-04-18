Busy weather day expected!

A cold front will move through the area later today resulting in hazardous seas tonight into Tuesday which will persist through mid-week as breezy to windy winds out of the North continue behind the front.

Scattered showers and storms could develop today out and ahead of the cold front where a few could become strong to severe… It will happen in rounds!

Main hazards with the storms will be the following:

-Strong wind gusts

-Small-size hail

-Frequent dangerous lightning

-Street flooding

First round between 1-3 pm

Second round between 6-8 pm

Still a chance of rain through Tuesday morning, but clearing will happen throughout the day and it will feel less humid.

STORMY MONDAY- Early sunshine leading to afternoon scattered storms out & ahead of a cold front. A few could be strong to severe across the region. Highs will range in the mid to upper 80's & it will feel more like the low 90's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/VEQJfS3OAc — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 18, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7