Busy weather day expected!
A cold front will move through the area later today resulting in hazardous seas tonight into Tuesday which will persist through mid-week as breezy to windy winds out of the North continue behind the front.
Scattered showers and storms could develop today out and ahead of the cold front where a few could become strong to severe… It will happen in rounds!
Main hazards with the storms will be the following:
-Strong wind gusts
-Small-size hail
-Frequent dangerous lightning
-Street flooding
First round between 1-3 pm
Second round between 6-8 pm
Still a chance of rain through Tuesday morning, but clearing will happen throughout the day and it will feel less humid.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7