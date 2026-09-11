(WSVN) - The soggy, stormy and unsettled stretch of weather is set to persist into this upcoming weekend in South Florida.

Tropical moisture remains trapped across the region as a continuous flow of moisture persists, thus keeping rain chances near to above normal for this time of the year.

At least for the rest of this Friday, expect the chance for random, showers and storms at any point, especially during the late-afternoon into the evening hours. Otherwise, there will be more clouds than sun and temperatures trying to near 90F.

On Saturday, our setup will feature a southerly steering flow while little disturbances and sparks of energy continue to flow over the region. As a result, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are likely at times.

For the morning hours, expect isolated to widely scattered showers and storms near the coast. That will then evolve to a high rain chance across the entire area during a portion of the afternoon hours. With mostly cloudy skies, highs will be seasonable in the upper 80s to around 90F.

Then on Sunday, it should begin on a relatively quieter note with only spotty showers and storms expected. This will be your best bet for experiencing sunshine and dry time out of this weekend.

More of an onshore flow will start to build back in, favoring scattered storms during the afternoon hours and potentially a second round in the evening on Sunday.

That onshore flow along with some Saharan dust will drop rain chances for a brief time Monday — this day is projected to be the driest out of the next 7 days — before wetter times return mid next week.

That’s courtesy of a front forecast to stall out across Florida while the breeze picks out of the east. This will favor numerous, anytime, passing showers and storms during at least the midweek period of next week.

Tropical update

No development is expected in the Atlantic basin at this time.

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