High pressure is not going anywhere anytime soon. It will keep the weather extra dry and steamy through the weekend. In fact, the Spring sizzle will be felt in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Most models have these type of temperatures through next Wednesday. A weak front will fizzle North of South Florida Monday. Another front tries to approach Wednesday possibly bringing a few showers and knocking temperatures a couple of degrees. However, it will remain above average.

Another area of high pressure replaces the one in the Gulf helping winds turn off the ocean. Remains dry & steamy. Above average temps. expected through next week. May get knocked down a few degrees late week with a weak front. Spotty showers? @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/RWJu0sgEKr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 27, 2020

DRY PATTERN forecast to persist through much of next week. Weak front could manage to produce isolated showers on Wednesday. We will take what we can get! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/MwRG5d7qz3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 27, 2020

Have a great weekend. Stay safe and informed!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7