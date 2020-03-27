High pressure is not going anywhere anytime soon. It will keep the weather extra dry and steamy through the weekend. In fact, the Spring sizzle will be felt in the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80’s. Most models have these type of temperatures through next Wednesday. A weak front will fizzle North of South Florida Monday. Another front tries to approach Wednesday possibly bringing a few showers and knocking temperatures a couple of degrees. However, it will remain above average.
Have a great weekend. Stay safe and informed!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7