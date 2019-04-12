Spring has (definitely) sprung

We’re on a roll with warm temperatures. Day and night readings have been increasing since the start of the week. Here’s a look at the satellite from Friday afternoon when there was plenty of sunshine across south Florida. Most places stayed dry, although sea breeze boundaries triggered a few inland showers over interior locations.

It’s a continuation of warm and breezy weather as the weekend begins. Winds are arriving from the southeast (predominantly). An increasing southerly flow will also lead to more humidity heading into Sunday.

Overall, cooperative conditions should be expected for outdoor plans, including the big Tortuga Music Festival (Ft. Lauderdale). Rain chances remain slim with temperatures “more like May” than April.

Beyond the weekend, we’ll be watching the approach of a weakening cold front. The boundary may trigger scattered-type rain showers on Monday before dissipating. By the way, the front isn’t going to bring us any cooling, but there will be less humidity behind it for Tuesday.