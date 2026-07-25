Happy Saturday, July 25, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! We started the week off with dry conditions and steamy temperatures and then moisture gradually increased across South Florida late week, bringing showers and isolated thunderstorms into the mix. This was because the drier air that was over the area moved off and allowed for more moisture to increase across South Florida. And that is where we find ourselves now – with increasing moisture and a rising rain risk. Similar to the last two mornings, this morning we started off with a few isolated showers (mostly offshore) and it was quite warm as temperatures started off in the mid 80s. But it sure was beautiful!

Today we can expect those steamy temperatures to return as humidity levels well once again remain high. Luckily for us, scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast and that will help keep our temperatures in check for the most part. Today will be a transitional day as we enter a stormy pattern across South Florida in the days to come. But since our wind pattern is still out of the SSE, showers and storms will develop a little earlier in the day than what we’re expecting them to do in the days to come. So scattered showers will begin to pop up by late morning and around midday.

Looking ahead, a front will be drifting south across the southeastern U.S. as high-pressure shifts a little farther south in the Gulf Waters. This will bring a West to Southwest wind for South Florida. This means we will turn steamy beginning Sunday but it also means that as showers and storms develop with the heating of the day, they will be pushed in our general direction. So starting Sunday through a good chunk of next work week, South Florida can expect a daily dose of afternoon storms, and at times, the coverage will be numerous to widespread. And because we won’t have a wind coming off the water to help cool us off, if showers and storms are delayed in developing any of those days, we will easily reach the mid 90s. So be sure to have that rain gear with you starting today. South Florida is about to get some much-needed rain!

Have a wonderful weekend. Don’t forget that rain gear!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.