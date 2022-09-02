What to Expect

Temperatures are forecast to remain warm with triple digit feels like temperatures continuing through the weekend.

This weekend winds increase ranging between 15-20 mph. They will be mainly out of the Southeast to East with morning showers & isolated storms through midday for the East coast. Afternoon storms will be focused across the inland locations and Gulf coast.

Swimmers as winds increase so will the threat of rip currents at area beaches. Therefore,

Today in the Tropics

Danielle is very close to becoming the first hurricane of the season!

Area of low pressure located several hundred miles East of the Leeward Islands has changed little in organizations. As of the moment, it continues to battle the elements. However, any increase in storm activity would lead to the formation of a Tropical Depression. It is expected to move slowly West-Northwest and likely develop close to the Northern Leeward Islands. Heavy rains to spread over portions of the islands during the next couple of days. Hurricane Hunter mission is schedule to investigate the system this afternoon, if necessary.

Broad low pressure just Northwest of the Cape Verde Islands remains poorly organized. Window to form is closing.

Have a great and safe holiday weekend!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel