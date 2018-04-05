Some rain relief

Over the past couple of days, we’ve seen more activity on the radar than we’ve seen in a very long time! Although the rain played favorites and didn’t reach every corner of south Florida, most of Broward and parts of Miami-Dade were able to get showers (and many included heavy downpours). On Wednesday, the wet weather was due to active sea breeze collisions into the afternoon hours. Then, on Thursday, rain and some storms were triggered by a cold front that extended across the region. Metro and coastal areas weren’t able to get as much rainfall as inland spots… but there are more chances for rain in the forecast. We’re watching two more fronts that will approach in the days ahead (Sunday and next Tuesday). Meanwhile, hotter temperatures will prevail over the next several days. Record readings aren’t expected since, this far into April, they would be above 90-degrees. Still, it will feel more stifling due to the stronger sun and extra humidity that’s on the way.