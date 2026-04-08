Happy Wednesday, April 8, 2026, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has had a good week so far. After a dry and beautiful start to spring, South Florida has turned wetter in the last day or so. A front stalled near Central Florida on Tuesday keeping South Florida unsettled with on and off rain and severe thunderstorms – first in the morning and then in the afternoon. This triggered a flood watch for metro and coastal areas of Miami-Dade and Broward counties, which was then extended to continue through today 10 PM.

The above mentioned front remains stalled nearby and as a few disturbances continue to develop along that front, the entire region will remain unsettled with showers and thunderstorms. Flooding will continue to be a concern today, especially since some areas across South Florida received just shy of 3 inches of rain on Tuesday alone. South Florida skies will remain mostly cloudy once again and, at times, winds could gust up to 20 mph. Due to the cloud cover, showers and thunderstorms in the forecast today, our afternoon high temperatures will likely remain near 80°.

Looking ahead, South Florida will remain on the soggy side through at least Thursday. The reason? The same front that has been hanging around will remain close enough (off of our coastline) to keep moisture hanging around. On top of that, an area of low pressure will sit along that front just off of our coastline, which will cause our winds to increase in speed and remain off the water. A strong northeast wind will continue to drag in showers from offshore across the area. So instead of the stormy conditions we saw yesterday and expecting today, Thursday will feature more of those quick-moving light showers across the area. By the end of the week, drier air begins to move in and although we could still see an isolated shower on Friday, the upcoming weekend is looking significantly drier and brighter than what we’ve seen so far this week. One thing worth noting, though, is that it will turn windy beginning Friday and continue all weekend, Wind gusts during this time will likely reach up to 35 mph at times.

Have a great day. Don’t forget that rain gear!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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