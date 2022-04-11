The roller coaster ride is over in terms of our weather pattern for most of this week.

Temperatures moderate this week due to an ocean breeze, so the warming will be gradual throughout the week. Aside from the slow warming trend, it will be breezy at times and possibly gusty along the coast. This will also, be increasing the Atlantic rip current risk to start the week.

Humidity and temperatures rise later in the week as a front stalls to the North. Showers return on Friday.

Severe weather will impact areas of the southern Plains and the lower to middle Mississippi Valley through midweek.

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7