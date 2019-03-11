Slightly Warmer

Today some areas could near record high temperatures. In fact, Key West will be the area to watch!

High pressure is still in control of our weather, keeping conditions sunny, warm and mostly dry. However, a little breeze out of the East will make it feel even warmer. By Tuesday, weak cold front will move South through the Florida Peninsula and an isolated shower or two will be possible. The cold front is forecast to hang around South Florida Wednesday helping the breeze to build out of the Northeast and drive in extra clouds. We are not expecting a lot of rain or a big difference in temperatures the remainder of the week as the cold front fizzles into the Bahamas on Thursday. Marine hazards likely through Friday.

Temperatures will remain above average all week despite a weak front moving in on Tuesday. Extra clouds on Wednesday will make conditions not feel as steamy. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/bpvPZq4iVg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 11, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7