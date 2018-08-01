Bermuda high pressure is building in gradually and the breeze is picking up out of the South-Southeast. However, our wind flow is helping to draw up some moisture from the Northern extent of a tropical wave passing through Cuba. It should exit the region later today. As high pressure becomes better established, drier air will be experienced. In fact, computer models are showing that the breeze along the coast will help conditions not feel as hot and help to push storms that form in the afternoon hours well inland. Temperatures and rain chances will be normal for this time of year. Highs in the low 90’s and chances around 30-40%.

High pressure is building into the Southeast United. Passing showers on the breeze possible. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/OfOkSSEB3H — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 1, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7