Saharan Dust & Air Quality

Saharan Dust has made it into South Florida and will be more prominent on Thursday. For that reason, some areas between Broward and Miami-Dade have an air quality alert in the moderate range. This means that a very small number of people who suffer from respiratory issues or allergies may be sensitive to these particles in the air. Therefore, taking proper precautions and limiting outdoor activities is recommended.

Rain chances will be lower, but look for a chance of isolated inland storms and plenty of heat each afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be the 100’s. Stay hydrated!

Air quality alert set for today for parts of Broward & Miami-Dade due to Saharan Dust. It is moderate and that means a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution could be affected. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/JO4dYlc3D3 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 18, 2018

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7