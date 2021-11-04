Today we will start to see clouds building in by the afternoon with a chance of showers and maybe a storm or two as a warm front develops across South Florida. This warm front is expected to move into the Lake region Friday morning. However, low pressure along the front makes it into Central Florida throughout the day with the trailing cold front moving through South Florida Saturday morning.

TONIGHT the rain rolls in with the potential for A FEW STRONG STORMS on Friday into the evening hours. It is too early to pin point exactly where the rain will set up shop, but if the rain coincides with the King Tides, flooding could be a concern. Models showing between 2 to 5 inches of rain during the next 48 hours. Southwest Florida like Naples seeing the most rainfall.

High tides on Friday will run from 9am-12pm and then 9pm-midnight.

Once front crosses through, it will be noticeably cooler for Sunday. Average low is 70 degrees and forecast calls for 64. Average high is 83 degrees and forecast calls for 79.

Time change: Daylight saving time ends. Switch clocks back 1-hr Sunday

RAIN ON THE WAY ahead of a cold front. Clouds & showers increase today & especially tonight. The forecast calls for widespread showers on Friday with the potential for A FEW STRONG STORMS. Front clears Saturday morning. Noticeably cooler air on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yo7JiI8NEl — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 4, 2021

Today in the Tropics

Wanda still going in the Northern Atlantic. It will remain no threat to land.

THURSDAY 5 AM ADVISORY & CONE- #Wanda moving North, but expected to turn Eastward and South-Southeastward during the next day or so. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/sRRBBEl8z2 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 4, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7