Rain Chances Climb

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

Our rain chances over the next 7 days will depend on what happens with a couple Westward moving tropical waves. Starting Saturday night we will have more clouds and showers around.

A few rounds of tropical moisture could leave South Florida with a high rain chance Sunday through most of next week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/6xCEbEbC6J — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 20, 2019

Latest model runs continue to show the moisture with a wave currently over Hispaniola holding and moving into the Bahamas on Sunday. As our wind continues to flow in out of the East-Southeast, we will tap into extra moisture. Expect more coverage of showers and storms throughout the day on Sunday. By Monday, it will be slightly drier.

As wave moves into the Bahamas starting tonight into Sunday we will see more showers & storms. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/i4yQwPat5S — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 20, 2019

Another round of tropical moisture arrives on Tuesday and it could get trapped over the Florida Peninsula as a front approaches the Southeast United States. Most of the week could be unsettled at times. Stay tuned!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7