Quiet and Mild

Outside of a few showers through midweek, South Florida will have a tiny rain chance. However, our pattern will start to change midweek as a front moves into North-Central Florida. Winds will switch out of the South and then Southwest to draw up the heat and humidity. Forecast highs expected to range in the low 90’s.

By Thursday, front stalls and that will trickle tropical moisture back into the region, so showers and storms return in the afternoon. Most of the models are suggesting this front could linger through the weekend leaving a high rain chance in the forecast. If it falls apart, it will be much drier. Stay tuned!

Front forecast to stall over South Florida allowing tropical moisture to trickle into the area and leave us with a chance of seeing showers and storms to close out the week. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/2a16BxLnGe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 14, 2019

Melissa is still a tropical storm and likely to become a remnant area of low pressure tonight.

Tropical wave located in the Central Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity while moving West at 15 mph. It will approach the Windward Islands by midweek with a low chance to form before conditions become unfavorable.

Broad low pressure in the Southwestern Caribbean Sea is expected to move West-Northwest across Honduras, Southern Belize, and Northern Guatemala. That should keep this disturbance in check from organizing. However, conditions will be more favorable once it makes into the Bay of Campeche in the Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday. Regardless of development, heavy rainfall is forecast to spread into portions of Central America during the next few days, which could cause flooding and mudslides, especially in mountainous areas. NHC giving it a low chance to form.

#Melissa will dissipate in a day or so. Disturbance in SW Caribbean & tropical wave over Central Atlantic have low chance to develop. Low pressure about 300 SE of Cape Verde Islands could become a depression soon. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/TxNUN9MGfu — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) October 14, 2019

