South Florida remains on the West side of high pressure centered to our Northeast and into the Atlantic Ocean. This will continue to bring in some moisture from the Caribbean along our East-Southeast winds. Therefore, look for on and off showers and isolated storms throughout the morning along coastal areas, with the focus shifting inland towards the Gulf coast region by late afternoon to early evening. Similar pattern expected for Saturday.
A batch of drier air will build into South Florida over the weekend, so Sunday look even better. The breeze forecast to increase as well.
Drier days expected into early next week.
Temperature should be near seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 and lows mostly in the 70’s.
Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7