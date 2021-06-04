South Florida remains on the West side of high pressure centered to our Northeast and into the Atlantic Ocean. This will continue to bring in some moisture from the Caribbean along our East-Southeast winds. Therefore, look for on and off showers and isolated storms throughout the morning along coastal areas, with the focus shifting inland towards the Gulf coast region by late afternoon to early evening. Similar pattern expected for Saturday.

A batch of drier air will build into South Florida over the weekend, so Sunday look even better. The breeze forecast to increase as well.

DRIER WEEKEND: Today & tomorrow, expect a typical "wet season" storm chance. By Sunday, much drier air will be over SoFlo, leaving us with just an isolated rain chance as we become breezy. Temps will be steamy, but near normal for this time of year. #flwx pic.twitter.com/jQRvLfUItH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 4, 2021

Drier days expected into early next week.

BACK TO DRIER TIMES: Typical storms will stick around today and tomorrow before we trend drier Sunday into next week. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/n540FvnaWv — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 4, 2021

Temperature should be near seasonal averages, with highs in the upper 80’s to around 90 and lows mostly in the 70’s.

SEASONAL & STEAMY: Temperatures will remain in the upper 80's over the next few days, which is near normal for this time of year. Either way, we will be feeling the heat across South Florida! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/lRRsWgBong — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 4, 2021

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7