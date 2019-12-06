Nice & Quiet Weekend

Today through Saturday night:

The weather for South Florida is forecast to remain quiet and dry for the end of the week, and the beginning of the weekend.

High pressure is control over the Southeastern United States and should move East through the day. This should allow for the winds to become East to Southeast today, bringing warmer air into the area.

A weak cold front is expected to move into North Florida and eventually stall and fall apart by Saturday, never bringing any significant weather to the area through Saturday night. Therefore, warmer temperatures (near average) for the next couple of days, with some extra clouds this weekend.

FINALLY FRIDAY- We have cool temps. this morning, so a light jacket or sweater will be enough. Warmer highs in the upper 70's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/LRdU4HrfOU — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 6, 2019

Sunday through next week:

Ocean breeze will continue to flow in as we end the weekend and begin the week. Low rain chances of only a few sprinkles mainly over the local waters possible.

By mid-week, computer models insist that another cold front moving into the Southeastern United States will draw in more warmth and humidity. Ahead of this front winds veer out of the South-Southeast to introduce a slight chance of showers. However, it seems to have slowed down. A few showers possible Wednesday into Thursday.

Any cooling after front crosses? Still too early to tell how strong this cold front will be.

The forecast calls for it to remain quiet and dry through the beginning of the weekend. Chance of showers returns mid-week ahead of a cold front. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/hS0N5HJ3dt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 6, 2019

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7