South Florida look forward to a nice finish to 2021 with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and warmth. Speaking of warmth, we will be flirting with record highs through the weekend. This is due to high pressure sitting over the Florida Peninsula and stretching into the Western Atlantic Ocean providing for winds to veer out of the South. This is also aiding into a potential severe weather outbreak in the deep South today into Saturday.

By Sunday, high pressure weakens and opens up the avenue for a weak cold front to move through and bring a few showers. However, temperatures early next week will go down to near-average values. Look forward to lows in the 60’s and highs in the upper 70’s through Tuesday. Throughout the week temperatures warm up once again. A small chance of seeing quick showers on the breeze possible.

A cold front is still on track to sweep through South Florida on Monday, bringing a couple showers and cooler temperatures behind it. pic.twitter.com/OP6A3n2gtj — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 31, 2021

Happy New Year's Eve! The weather is looking great to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 today into tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/rjMvsyEnMv — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) December 31, 2021

Have a wonderful New Year’s Eve and make it a safe one. Wishing everyone a happy and healthy 2022!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7