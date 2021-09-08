South Florida look for another day of afternoon scattered showers and storms. Light winds will make for slow-moving activity and flooding to remain the biggest concern. The pattern changes on Thursday as a tropical disturbance moves across North Florida and high pressure builds back into the region. This should limit rain chances. However, isolated showers and storms can’t be ruled out mainly inland this time around. This will set the stage for the pattern to transition into a drier one with showers favoring the morning.

Next week we will be following a tropical wave. If it manages to hold, more rain will move into South Florida!

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7