Not everyone will get rain today, but inland locations will see showers and storms developing once the East and West coast sea breezes merge. Eventually the activity will move into the Gulf coast. Therefore, if you had outdoor plans this Memorial Day, get them done early. Temperatures will be a degree or two below average as more cloud cover builds across South Florida.
Stalled front will keep deep moisture around most of the week. Better coverage of showers and storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday until front fades.
Rainy season is here! Good rain chance in place through the weekend.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7