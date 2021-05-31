Not everyone will get rain today, but inland locations will see showers and storms developing once the East and West coast sea breezes merge. Eventually the activity will move into the Gulf coast. Therefore, if you had outdoor plans this Memorial Day, get them done early. Temperatures will be a degree or two below average as more cloud cover builds across South Florida.

MEMORIAL DAY: You may want to consider moving your outdoor Memorial Day plans indoors! We have a chance of scattered storms today, especially later this afternoon. Some storms could contain gusty winds. Temperatures will stay mild and slightly below average for this time of year. pic.twitter.com/GUpAHF4dqe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 31, 2021

Stalled front will keep deep moisture around most of the week. Better coverage of showers and storms likely Tuesday and Wednesday until front fades.

BECOMING SOGGY: Today into the next couple of days, expect rain chances to increase. Scattered to widespread storms will be possible with a potential flood risk increasing each day and some stronger storms with gusty winds and possibly small hail. #flwx pic.twitter.com/MlAPInal9E — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 31, 2021

Rainy season is here! Good rain chance in place through the weekend.

REMAINS UNSETTLED: A wet pattern will be in place for the rest of this week. Expect scattered storms today, followed by more widespread storms tomorrow into Thursday. Scattered storms stick around into the weekend, as well. Some much needed rain for South Florida! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/RsjuHwfoz8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 31, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7