Looking familiar in fall

Warm days continue. In fact, temperatures really soared across the Florida Keys. Key West even managed to reach a record high on Election Day, tying the record of 88-degrees! Most of south Florida peaked in the middle 80’s, a few degrees warmer than average for this point in November.

There’s a distinct difference in temperature, and weather, on the big map. The main front that’s acting as a divider is located over a long swath from the northeastern states south to the Gulf of Mexico. This is where we find a lengthy cold front that continues to bring areas of rain all the way from Toronto to New Orleans. Progressively colder air follows the front, both north and northwest. So much so, that snow is falling over parts of Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota. Additional areas of snow will be expanding deeper into the Plains Wednesday and Thursday.

South Florida remains quiet. Despite some high level cirrus clouds and lower cumulus (the “puffy” ones in appearance) we are seeing some fine weather overall. A lighter breeze is arriving from the east. As seen in this view, Biscayne Bay is smoother than on previous days.

High pressure, although distant and weak, is in control of our local weather. Meanwhile, a front is draped north of the Florida state line. As low pressure moves east, the frontal boundary may begin to drift slowly south. Having said that, upper steering winds will prevent the stalling front from moving very far south whatsoever. During the middle part of the week, conditions will be status quo.

The onshore pattern will hold as the week continues. With a slight increase in moisture, rain chances will rise but not sharply. A few passing showers could push toward the southeast coast (from the ocean) during the overnight and morning time frame. Also, a weak sea breeze may trigger isolated bits of rain over some areas well inland (during the afternoon hours).