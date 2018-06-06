Another hot day is underway with the potential of seeing late day storms. It will not be stormy everywhere, but some areas will see some activity developing inland and pushing toward the coastal communities. Overnight, it should be mostly dry.

Thursday will be our transitional day. We will have a front to the north and that will allow for the wind to shift out of the south and temperatures to be near average. There will also be the potential of seeing more showers and storms. By the weekend, with the front hanging over the Florida Peninsula and tropical moisture moving into the Caribbean, the rain chances will go higher. In fact, the river of moisture will be flowing in and we could have scattered to numerous showers and storms returning.

Front to the North and tropical moisture to the South should help temps. go back to seasonal averages. Better rain chances for the weekend… @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/j7O94faKaS — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 6, 2018

Tropical Update: All is quiet.

Have a wonderful a day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7