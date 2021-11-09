High pressure over the Southeast United States is maintaining cool and dry air over the region. There is only a small chance of spotty shower across the Florida Keys. However, this is our last comfortably cool day.

The pattern changes as high pressure weakens sliding East into the Western Atlantic Ocean midweek. This allows winds to veer off the ocean with temperatures and moisture levels gradually going up.

High temperatures will be in the upper 70’s to low 80’s with overnight lows in the upper 60’s to low 70’s.

As high pressure moves away, another cold front approaches the Southeastern United States resulting in moisture returning from the South and East across the Florida Peninsula. Therefore, increasing chances for showers and a slight chance for storms Friday and Saturday.

Drier air begins to enter the area on Sunday with the front moving into the Bahamas and Cuba through early next week. Cooler air once again will be felt early Sunday as lows go into the 60’s.

COOL-ISH START- Last morning waking up into the low 60's across Miami-Dade and Broward. Mid to upper 60's in the Florida Keys. A warm up is on the way. Get all the details on Today in Florida! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/XrLPbxDgcr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 9, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7