A nice streak of weather continues across south Florida as we hold onto some drier air and lower humidity. Ultimately, these features are going to diminish (later this week) so enjoy what’s left. Tuesday’s conditions look similar to recent days and rain chances remain low (only spotty showers during the morning and mid-day). Most places may even remain dry until late Wednesday, ahead of a moisture surge. Another change that’s in the offing includes the return to higher humidity. Gradually, the steamy air is going to make a return and it will feel like summer, again! On the weather map, weak high pressure remains in control from the western Atlantic Ocean. However, you don’t have to look too far east OR west to see distant disturbances on either side of the Florida peninsula. First, a “stretched out area of low pressure” is in the Atlantic and will tend to draw more moisture our way. With continued onshore winds, albeit lighter, we should see the moist air picked up and transported our way. Then, a slow-moving frontal boundary will sag into Florida later into the week. It’s expected to merge with the lingering tropical air (moisture) and bring back rounds of rain with possible storms. The latest model guidance shows Thursday as one of the wettest days in the upcoming stretch. We’ll also need to be prepared for potential downpours during the upcoming weekend since the aforementioned front will probably stall out across central Florida. It will be close enough to trigger ongoing active weather days. It’s worth noting that, officially, there are only 10 days left in the south Florida Rainy Season.

