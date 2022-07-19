Another hot day across South Florida!

Saharan dust has arrived and it will leave us with hot, hazy sunshine.

Conditions will be dry through Thursday, so the main focus will be the heat.

Highs forecast in the low 90’s and feeling more like 101-108 degrees. Therefore, it’s super important to remind viewers about heat safety!

Dust departs after Thursday allowing a few showers to return Friday morning.

Better chance of showers and storms returns on Sunday.

Dangerous and intense heat across the Plains and Mississippi Valley is expected to expand into the Southeast by late week. Numerous record high temperatures may be broken.

*New York will be just as hot as South Florida today. Getting even hotter late week!

Today in the Tropics

All is quiet thanks to the dust!

Stay cool South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7