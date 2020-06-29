Hot & Hazy Conditions

Records could be shattered this afternoon as highs soar into the low 90’s. Miami and Marathon will are the spots to watch!

High pressure in the Gulf and Atlantic keeping the heat and haze in place across the Sunshine State. Sea breeze could generate a few inland showers and storms, but rain chances are limited. As the Saharan Dust fades out midweek, we could see a more typical pattern returning. Therefore, passing overnight/morning showers and scattered afternoon storms likely. Higher chances over the holiday weekend.

High pressure in the Gulf & Atlantic keeping the steamy air & haze around. Limited shower chance through Tuesday. Chance increases late week & into the weekend. We can use some rain! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/X6yUlcZn01 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 29, 2020

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7