The end of the week promises to be hot, with highs in the low 90s, and a chance for afternoons storms. But the action will take place this weekend.

The Euro model places an area of low pressure over Florida by Saturday. It’ll move into the Gulf pushing in plenty of rain across South Florida.

The GFS model offers the same solution, with a low crossing the state from the Atlantic into the Gulf of Mexico. It will fade away but not before dumping plenty of rain over the area.

Models suggest from Saturday to Monday, some spots may get up to 7″ of rain. Keep monitoring as these forecasts may change depending on the location of the low.