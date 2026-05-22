South Florida’s summer-like weather pattern continues heading into Memorial Day weekend with hot afternoons, breezy conditions, and daily storm chances remaining in the forecast.

A few passing showers are possible along the East coast during the morning hours before storms develop inland and across Southwest Florida later this afternoon and evening.

Most storms are expected to stay below severe limits, but a few could still bring frequent lightning, gusty winds, and brief heavy downpours. Some neighborhoods could pick up quick bursts of rain while others stay completely dry.

Temperatures remain above normal with highs reaching the upper 80’s along the East coast and low to mid 90’s across Southwest Florida. Combined with the humidity, heat index values will climb into the upper 90’s and lower 100’s each afternoon.

The overall weather pattern changes very little through the holiday weekend and into next week. Expect warm mornings, hot afternoons, and scattered inland storms developing each day while east coast metro areas stay breezy and somewhat drier at times.

Beachgoers should continue using caution along Atlantic beaches where a high risk of rip currents remains in place through this evening due to persistent onshore winds.

Have a wonderful and safe weekend South Florida!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7