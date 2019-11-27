Holiday Travel Troubles

High pressure is keeping storm systems away and conditions are wonderful. Therefore, look forward to mostly sunny skies, dry and mild air in place. Temperatures back to average with the return of an ocean breeze.
A series of storm systems will be bringing a large swath of snow, heavy rain and strong to damaging winds to the Central Plains and upper Midwest. Another one will shift to the Northeast bringing the strong winds impacting Thanksgiving celebrations. Check with your flight carriers. Delays to increase throughout today.
South Florida is the place to be this holiday! Morning lows will range in the mid to upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s. Pleasant for outdoor activities.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7