Holiday Travel Troubles

High pressure is keeping storm systems away and conditions are wonderful. Therefore, look forward to mostly sunny skies, dry and mild air in place. Temperatures back to average with the return of an ocean breeze.

WONDERFUL WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear skies and dry conditions underway. Temperatures are mild in the 60's. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/8d2fyT6qW6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 27, 2019

A series of storm systems will be bringing a large swath of snow, heavy rain and strong to damaging winds to the Central Plains and upper Midwest. Another one will shift to the Northeast bringing the strong winds impacting Thanksgiving celebrations. Check with your flight carriers. Delays to increase throughout today.

Travel delays expected today as a pair of storm systems bring rain, snow & strong winds from the Central Plains to upper Midwest. Also, the strong winds will shift to the Northeast Thanksgiving Day impacting celebrations. South Florida will be the envy. pic.twitter.com/O0v1JAvxSm — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 27, 2019

South Florida is the place to be this holiday! Morning lows will range in the mid to upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s. Pleasant for outdoor activities.

A weak cold front will move toward South #Florida on #Thanksgiving Day and pass through in the evening. Dry and pleasant temperatures expected by dinner time. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/0Vviim48px — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) November 27, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7