Happy Tuesday, South Florida!

The big story is increasing rain chances over the next several days. We will see typical sea breeze storms today with numerous storms becoming likely by the end of the week.

It’s looking like a soggy stretch with widespread rainfall totals of 2 – 3 inches expected with isolated totals over 4 inches possible.

As for today, we’ll see scattered storms around this afternoon, with highs near 90. The best chances for storms will be inland.

Looking ahead, numerous storms are expected the second half of the week as twin upper lows dance around Florida.

The pattern stays very wet into next week as an upper level trough develops over the Gulf — sending a stream of moisture into Florida.

TROPICAL UPDATE

A tropical disturbance in the middle of the Atlantic has a medium chance of becoming a tropical depression this week. Interests in Bermuda should keep an eye on it. Next name on the list is Fay.