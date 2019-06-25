High heat and popping storms

The pattern remains the same. Our weather continues to revolve around extra hot temperatures with very steamy air. Here’s a look at downtown Miami (from early Tuesday afternoon) showing the haze holding over us.

High temperatures soared into the 90’s again. For Miami, it was a 97-degree high which tied the record for the date (matching 97° from 1987).

Since humidity is also significant, the heat index is necessary to follow. Here’s a sampling of a “feels like” report from the middle of the afternoon. While impressive, even higher heat index numbers were observed, at times. A Heat Advisory was issued for parts of south Florida through 7 pm (not including Broward or Miami-Dade).

Another concern, since the start of this week, has been a growing cluster of Brush Fires. Fires have been concentrated west of U.S. 27 (and north of Alligator Alley). Smoke from these fires was mainly impacting Broward with only light and variable winds to push the smoke along. For a time, on Tuesday, the smoke created a travel hazard. The Florida Highway Patrol had to issue road closures.

As we continue through the middle of the week, we can look for gradual weather changes. Winds will veer less out of the south (switching more easterly) and that should allow our heat wave to finally break. Also, more moisture will also get drawn in our direction as we get deeper into the work week. Rain showers will begin much earlier in the day with a few storms possible.

Here’s a look at the forecast highs. While we technically stay “hot” we’ll see readings come back down to more typical summer levels.