Heavy rainfall possible with storms today and Wednesday.

A front will remain stalled across over Northern Florida through today. At the same time, high pressure is anchored over the Bahamas extending Westward into the Florida Keys. Both these features will keep a light South to Southwest steering flow over South Florida through midweek trapping tropical moisture in place. Therefore, scattered to numerous storms expected today across South Florida.

Heavy rainfall will be possible with any of the storms that develop which can lead to some flooding conditions especially where there has been heavy rain during the last couple of days.

SCATTERED TO NUMEROUS STORMS will stay in the forecast through the end of the work week. Expect steamy heat index values near 100 degrees, and keep your umbrella handy! #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/dipATi6jLy — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2021

Temperatures today will be a little cooler compared to the last few days due to more cloud cover with more shower and storm activity. However, feels like temperatures will range between 100 to 105 degrees each afternoon this week.

100-105 DEGREES will be the range of 'feels like' temperatures later on this afternoon across all of South Florida due to the heat combining with high humidity. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/nog8ZI58Jx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 3, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7