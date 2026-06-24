Happy Wednesday, June 24, 2026. South Florida!

Hopefully everyone has been able to cool down after a few days of intense heat across South Florida. A heat advisory was issued on Tuesday for Miami-Dade and Broward County as feels-like temperatures soared well into the low 100s. And while this morning was quite warm across the area, temperatures were not as high as previous mornings. South Florida started off in the mid to lower 80s while some inland areas started off in the 70s. What we notice with the distinct and strong smell of smoke across many parts of South Florida. As a result, the Air Quality Alert for Miami-Dade was extended through 3PM today.

Speaking of today, a few passing showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible, especially during the early afternoon hours. With that said, a thin layer of Saharan dust remains draped across the region, which may limit (or at least delay the start) shower activity. With a wind coming out of the south to Southwest, South Florida will remain steamy with afternoon high temperatures in the mid to low 90s. Plenty of humidity across the region will make it feel much hotter than the actual temperature but not high enough to trigger heat alerts across the area. Unfortunately, if you were looking for a breeze to help cool things off a bit, then you will be very disappointed to know that our wind pattern across our Florida will remain light and variable for the foreseeable future.

Looking ahead through the second half of the workweek, rain chances will be just below what is normal this time of year. While a few isolated to scattered showers will be possible each afternoon as the heating of the day gets going, all activity will continue to shift farther inland away from the East Coast Metro. Hazy skies will also occasionally spread across South Florida as batches of Saharan dust periodically spread across the region. High temperatures each day will reach into the mid to low 90s while heat indices (feels-like temperatures) reach into the triple digits each day. Heading into the weekend, it is highly possible that we see a few heat alerts issued as a thicker plume of Saharan dust moves in, lowering our rain chances and bringing back those steamy conditions.

Have a great week and try to limit your time outdoors today!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / ABC Miami

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