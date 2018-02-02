GroundHog Day: 6 More Weeks of Winter

Groundhog Day:

Punxsutawney Phil came out of his warm burrow this morning and saw his shadow. That means 6 more weeks of Winter! As for South Florida, we will take it in comparison to other parts of the country that will see more snows.

Weekend Weather:

South Florida look for a weak cold front to move into the area on Saturday. It will not have enough steam to bring cool air, but the clouds and breeze will build. This means an isolated shower will be possible at any time. On Monday, another front will approach and that one will leave us a better rain chance. However, temperatures will stay average (overnight lows in the 60’s, afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70’s).

Events:

A Walk for Wishes is taking place Saturday morning at Markham Park in Broward County. The walk begins at 8:30am and we are hoping you can join 7’s Alex de Armas for a great cause.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7