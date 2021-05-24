Gradually Warming Up

High pressure will be in control on all levels keeping conditions dry most of the week across South Florida. Outside of a stray shower on the breeze, we don’t expect much. However, as high pressure gradually weakens along with our Easterly (off the ocean) wind flow, temperatures will climb and the moisture levels too.

STAYING DRY: High pressure will keep us dry through most of the week, so expect lots of sunshine and low rain chances. Temps will be near normal before a warming trend begins for the second half of the work week, making steamy temps return to SoFlo. #flwx pic.twitter.com/4FZrOexvpI — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 24, 2021

Temperatures will be closer to average through Wednesday. By the end of the week, it turns steamy and more Summer-like with highs near 90 degrees.

WARMING TREND: We start the week off with warm temperatures near normal for this time of year. As we head into the rest of the work week, expect temps to heat up as highs flirt with the 90's. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/WjUhy6gkY4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 24, 2021

Chance of spotty showers overnight/morning returns over the weekend with isolated afternoon inland storms.

SUNNY TIMES: Dry air will stay over South Florida through most of the remainder of the week, although a stray shower on the breeze can't be ruled out Wednesday into Saturday. Spotty showers may return by Sunday. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/YXYxOciaPD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 24, 2021

Tropics Update: All is quiet

TODAY IN THE TROPICS all is quiet. Not following any areas for potential development. The last advisory on #Ana (1st storm of the season) was issued by NHC Sunday night. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/sByAEBG0nq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 24, 2021

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7