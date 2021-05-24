Gradually Warming Up

High pressure will be in control on all levels keeping conditions dry most of the week across South Florida. Outside of a stray shower on the breeze, we don’t expect much. However, as high pressure gradually weakens along with our Easterly (off the ocean) wind flow, temperatures will climb and the moisture levels too.

Temperatures will be closer to average through Wednesday. By the end of the week, it turns steamy and more Summer-like with highs near 90 degrees.

Chance of spotty showers overnight/morning returns over the weekend with isolated afternoon inland storms.

Tropics Update: All is quiet

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7

