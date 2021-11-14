A cold front pushed through overnight, so cooler air is gradually filtering into the region. Overall, look forward to a nice and quiet Sunday with maybe a spotty shower off the coast. By tonight, a second front arrives unnoticed and if clouds manage to clear, temperatures will get even cooler to start Monday. Right now, models are showing low 60’s along coastal areas and a few locations inland reaching the upper 50’s. Florida Keys will range in the mid to upper 60’s.

By midweek, winds will veer from the West-Northwest to the Northeast as high pressure slides into the Western Atlantic Ocean. This allows temperatures to moderate back to seasonal values and winds to build. However, rain chances slowly rise. The avenue seems open for another front to arrive Friday with a chance of showers and slight chance of storms. Will it clear in time for the weekend? Stay tuned.

For now, enjoy the fresh Fall weather while we have it!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7