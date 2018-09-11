Florence Forecast To Impact Mid-Atlantic States

Florence is fierce and expected to restrengthen later today. Throughout the morning on Tuesday on satellite imagery, there was clear proof that the center was undergoing an eye-wall replacement cycle. Normally with hurricanes this powerful, we see several cycles happen and they result in fluctuations in intensity. However, it is a sign of a strengthening hurricane. On the forecast track, the center will approach the coast of North Carolina or South Carolina area on Thursday and Friday. It will remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane through landfall.

Models are suggesting that from Cape Fear to Cape Lookout, North Carolina, they can see a 6 to 12 foot storm surge. In terms of rainfall, the forecast calls for 15 to 20 inches with isolated amounts of 30 inches over North Carolina, Virginia and Northern South Carolina. In fact, The National Hurricane Center is suggesting that life-threatening, catastrophic flash flooding and significant river flooding is possible over portions of the Carolina’s and Mid-Atlantic states from late this week into early next week, as Florence is expected to slow down and meander well inland.

By Thursday morning, tropical storm winds will be felt and by the evening hurricane winds will reach the coastline.

Large swells generated by Florence will produce dangerous rip currents and rough surf.

Isaac is still a strong tropical storm and likely to strengthen as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. A hurricane watch is now in effect for Guadeloupe, Martinique and Dominca. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Antigua and Montserrat. About 3 to 5 inches of rainfall possible with isolated amounts of up to 10 inches for the Southern Leeward Islands.

Helene is still a Category 2 hurricane and now turning Northwestward over the cooler waters of the Eastern Tropical Atlantic Ocean. In the forecast track, it is expected to gradually weaken and approach the Azores on Sunday as a tropical storm.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7