All of the same ingredients are in place for us to see rain developing that could easily cause street flooding. Therefore, a Flood Watch will remain in effect through this evening for Broward and Miami-Dade. An additional 2-3 inches of rain possible in some areas.

You do not want to put yourself in a dangerous situation. If you can’t see where the road ends or a canal begins, take an alternate route. Remember the saying, “turn around, don’t drown.”

Remember to stay informed with your #StormStation with the latest as more flooding will be possible with the rains that develop today. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/r19nGDV1U0 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 15, 2019

Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7