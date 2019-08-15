All of the same ingredients are in place for us to see rain developing that could easily cause street flooding. Therefore, a Flood Watch will remain in effect through this evening for Broward and Miami-Dade. An additional 2-3 inches of rain possible in some areas.
You do not want to put yourself in a dangerous situation. If you can’t see where the road ends or a canal begins, take an alternate route. Remember the saying, “turn around, don’t drown.”
Stay safe and informed with your Storm Station, 7 News!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7