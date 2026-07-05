(WSVN) - Hope you had a great Fourth of July! Luckily, the weather cooperated across South Florida just in time for fireworks last night, and the same is expected Sunday night in case you have fireworks planned then.

Those fireworks has reduced air quality across all of South Florida this Sunday morning. Unhealthy air quality has been measured across parts of Broward County, where an Air Quality Alert is in effect until 10AM.

Expect conditions to gradually improve throughout the day once winds pick up in speeds and mixes those particulates out.

Our Sunday will be somewhat different as what we saw on Saturday. We’re looking at sunshine to give way to scattered showers and storms midday, with the highest risk being during the early to mid afternoon hours.

Therefore, morning and evening hours are your best bet for avoiding any rain. Otherwise expect sunshine giving way to more clouds than sun for the afternoon, especially inland, where storms are more likely. High temperatures will be in the low 90s with peak heat indices in the low to mid 100s Sunday.

Then on Monday, expect another day with elevated rain chances but also lots of dry time. Unlike Sunday, the highest rain chances will be at the bookends of the day Monday — the morning and evening hours.

Pockets of heavy rain and isolated areas of flooding will be possible with any of these storms the next couple days.

Beyond Monday, our attention shifts to Saharan dust. A large plume of it is projected to move over South Florida starting Tuesday and should last through at least Friday.

This will lead to hazy skies and reduce rain chances to a 20-30% chance for the rest of the week.

As a result, temperatures will also turn hotter into the mid 90s as a heat dome also builds in across Florida.

By next weekend, some moisture could briefly sneak back in ahead of another batch of Saharan dust.

Tropical update

No activity is expected in the Atlantic basin over at least the next 7 days.

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