Dry With Near-Normal Temperatures

Brush Fire Watch starts at 11 am for Broward and inland Miami-Dade. 2 pm for Coastal and Southern portions of Miami-Dade.

FIRE WEATHER WATCH: In effect today for low relative humidity & gusty winds. This means that conditions will be favorable for extreme fire behavior for any fires started outdoors. Avoid any kind of outdoor burning. #7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/NXWGJgncvM — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 1, 2020

The breeze will build and humidity will drop between 25-35% for a few consecutive hours, making conditions favorable for the growth and spread of fires. Avoid outdoor burning if possible.

BRUSH FIRE WATCH starts at 11am. This means conditions will be right for the growth and spread of fires. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/f6xWfht4Gr — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 1, 2020

It will finally feel like Spring on Thursday. Pleasant temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s expected through the weekend. It will be mostly dry as well.

FRONT MOVING IN- Gusty showers possible this morning and then front clears. The heat will take a back seat for a nice change! We will finally experience Spring-like temperatures. Lows in the mid to upper 60's and highs in the low 80's next few days. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/THqdaiRu7s — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 1, 2020

Stay home, safe and healthy South Florida!

