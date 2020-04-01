Dry With Near-Normal Temperatures

Brush Fire Watch starts at 11 am for Broward and inland Miami-Dade. 2 pm for Coastal and Southern portions of Miami-Dade.
The breeze will build and humidity will drop between 25-35% for a few consecutive hours, making conditions favorable for the growth and spread of fires. Avoid outdoor burning if possible.
It will finally feel like Spring on Thursday. Pleasant temperatures with lows in the mid to upper 60’s and highs in the low 80’s expected through the weekend. It will be mostly dry as well.
Stay home, safe and healthy South Florida!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7