Looking much drier overall than yesterday with typical heat with highs in the low 90’s and overnight lows in the low 80’s.

A few showers this morning followed by afternoon inland storms.

Pattern changes late week as winds increase (turning breezy) introducing marine hazards for the long weekend. Chance of showers continues.

DRIER DAY: High pressure helping to bring in drier air into the region. Not totally dry, but we will take it after a soggy start Monday. Isolated showers in the A.M. followed by P.M. inland storms favoring interior areas. Upper low tomorrow could bring some additional showers. pic.twitter.com/gsbzib9SBD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2022

Tropics: Down to two areas

Broad low pressure located over 800 miles East of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of cloudiness and storms. Conditions seem favorable for slow development while it moves West and then West-Northwest at 5-10 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next couple of days. It still has a high chance in forming.

Tropical Update: Invest #91L, which is currently located well east of the Lesser Antilles, remains at a high, 80% chance of development within the next 5 days as it likely tracks to the north of the Caribbean islands.



Slow development into a depression is likely by the weekend. pic.twitter.com/qrJSqW2XR3 — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 30, 2022

Low pressure just of the West coast of Africa could become a short-lived Tropical Depression over the Far Eastern Atlantic during next few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not likely after that time. Regardless of development, it could bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Cape Verde Islands by tomorrow. Medium chance to form.

TUESDAY 8 AM TROPICS OUTLOOK: A tropical wave located off the West coast of Africa could become a short-lived Tropical Depression before moving through cooler waters over the next 5 days. Regardless of development, heavy rains to spread across the Cape Verde Islands. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/6O2grLkGY8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 30, 2022

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7