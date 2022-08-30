Looking much drier overall than yesterday with typical heat with highs in the low 90’s and overnight lows in the low 80’s.
A few showers this morning followed by afternoon inland storms.
Pattern changes late week as winds increase (turning breezy) introducing marine hazards for the long weekend. Chance of showers continues.
Tropics: Down to two areas
Broad low pressure located over 800 miles East of the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of cloudiness and storms. Conditions seem favorable for slow development while it moves West and then West-Northwest at 5-10 mph over the tropical Atlantic during the next couple of days. It still has a high chance in forming.
Low pressure just of the West coast of Africa could become a short-lived Tropical Depression over the Far Eastern Atlantic during next few days. By late this week, the disturbance is forecast to move over cooler waters and further development is not likely after that time. Regardless of development, it could bring heavy rainfall to portions of the Cape Verde Islands by tomorrow. Medium chance to form.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7