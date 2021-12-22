Expect a stray shower or two across the Florida Keys with cool sunshine. It will be breezy and at times gusty with NW winds today behind the passage of a cold front.
Highs will only range in the low to mid 70’s.
By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 50’s & this could be the coldest we’ve been since November 28th when Miami checked in at 57 degrees. The forecast calls for a low of 54 in Miami and the last time we were at 54 was back in February.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7