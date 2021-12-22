Expect a stray shower or two across the Florida Keys with cool sunshine. It will be breezy and at times gusty with NW winds today behind the passage of a cold front.

Highs will only range in the low to mid 70’s.

By Thursday, temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 50’s & this could be the coldest we’ve been since November 28th when Miami checked in at 57 degrees. The forecast calls for a low of 54 in Miami and the last time we were at 54 was back in February.

It will be chilly tonight! A gradual warming trend takes place over the holiday weekend. Enjoy! @wsvn @7Weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/r3tpadK5S5 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) December 22, 2021

High pressure will dominate our pattern across South Florida for the rest of this week and into next week, making for a stretch of dry and seasonable weather. pic.twitter.com/rSVD0PIJUy — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) December 22, 2021

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7