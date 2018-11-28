South Florida the coldest air so far this season has been felt. Temperatures Wednesday morning ranged around most areas in the upper 40’s to low 50’s. However, tonight with North winds and under clear skies, temperatures could drop down more. Forecast calls for widespread 40’s for Broward and Miami-Dade. The upper 50’s for the Florida Keys. Winds will start to turn more off the ocean Thursday afternoon to signal a warm up. Temperatures will moderate to seasonal values going into the weekend.

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7